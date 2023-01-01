Duden
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: duden.de
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Duden on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: duden.de
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Duden. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
Glossika
ai.glossika.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Fluently
fluently.so
Business Insider
businessinsider.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Deutsche Bank
db.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Doucards
duocards.com