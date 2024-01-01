WebCatalog

Dragon Metrics

Dragon Metrics

Dragon Metrics is an all-in-one SEO suite that seamlessly blends multiple data sources together for a holistic view of your site’s organic performance, rather than feeling like a collection of separate tools. No matter your subscription plan, you’ll have access to all of Dragon Metrics’ best features, including: • Report Builder 2.0: Create infinitely customizable white-labeled reports quickly and easily — and automate and scale the entire reporting process. • Best-in-class rank tracking with more in-depth features and reports than any other tool on the market. • URL X-Ray: Visualize hundreds of data points for a single URL instantly • Real-time Indexation Tracking for up to 140,000 URLs per site • Advanced tagging options including dynamic tags which automatically update based on custom criteria • Powerful segmentation tools allowing you to visualize performance any way possible • Advanced Google Search Console & GA integrations And all this comes with: • Access to all features at any plan level • Multiple user seats at no extra cost • Unlimited free one-on-one training • Instant live chat support

Business
SEO Tools

