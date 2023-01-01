DP Education, initiated by Mr. Dhammika Perera, is an innovative online learning platform for school students to enhance their skills in Maths, Science and English subjects. School students can access the government Maths, Science, and English curriculum from grades 3-13 at their own convenience for free.

Website: dpeducation.lk

