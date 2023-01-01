WebCatalog
Dokka

Dokka

app.dokka.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Dokka on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Saves time with automated bookkeeping entries and smart document management using Artificial Intelligence.

Website: dokka.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dokka. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yokoy

Yokoy

app.yokoy.ai

Pattern Maker AI

Pattern Maker AI

patternmakerai.com

Teste.ai

Teste.ai

teste.ai

Namelix

Namelix

namelix.com

Aura

Aura

aura.com

Sema4

Sema4

my.sema4.com

Stable Audio

Stable Audio

stableaudio.com

NightCafe Creator

NightCafe Creator

creator.nightcafe.studio

Image Upscaler AI

Image Upscaler AI

imageupscalerai.com

bundleIQ

bundleIQ

app.bundleiq.com

MosaicTrack

MosaicTrack

mosaictrack.com

DYORAI

DYORAI

app.dyorai.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy