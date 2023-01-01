Online service for planning an appointment or making decisions quickly and easily. Disroot's Polls are powered by Framadate. Framadate is an online service for planning an appointment or making a decision quickly and easily. Create your poll, share it with your friends or colleague so that they can participate in the decision process and get the results!

Website: poll.disroot.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Disroot Polls. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.