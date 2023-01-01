Disroot Pads

WebCatalogWebCatalog
Create and edit documents collaboratively in real-time directly in the web browser. Disroot's pads are powered by Etherpad. A pad is an online text that you can collaboratively edit, in real-time, directly in the web browser. Everybody's changes are instantly reflected on all screens. Write articles, press releases, to-do lists, etc. together with your friends, fellow students or colleagues.

