Disroot Calls

Disroot's Calls service is a videoconferencing software, powered by Jitsi-Meet. It provides you high quality video and audio conferences, with as many partners as you want. It also allows to stream your desktop or only some windows to other participants in the call.

Website: calls.disroot.org

