Discovery+ (pronounced Discovery Plus; stylized as discovery+) is a streaming service owned by Discovery, Inc. The service focuses on factual programming drawn from the libraries of Discovery's main channel brands, as well as original series (often involving spin-offs of existing programs from Discovery's networks), and other acquired content. It was first launched in India on March 23, 2020. It expanded into the UK and Europe via a rebranding of the existing Dplay platforms, and launched in the United States on January 4, 2021.

Website: discoveryplus.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to discovery+. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.