Diply is a social news website published by the parent company GoViral which is based in London (Ontario),New York and Toronto. It once ranked among the top-100 most popular websites in the world and the top-20 websites in Canada. In April 2019, it was among the top 5000 most popular websites in Canada, and top 22000 in the world.
