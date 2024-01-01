DialogFeed
Website: dialogfeed.com
DialogFeed is the MarTech & Communication SaaS solution to monitor, inform, animate, inspire & engage your audience to boost it & make it happy every where: on line on website, mobile, intranet, extranet, and on any screen in point of sales, office,... and also during hybrid or digital events & interactiv webinars... DialogFeed: the world Green Social Wall solution to republish social media content everywhere and plant trees to reduce your carbone footprint > highlight your UGC & Shopable Content everywhere it counts for your audience!
