Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies. Watchity's competitive advantage is its unique and comprehensive combination of data-driven event and content management capabilities, professional live and on-demand video production, multi-channel web, intranet and social media distribution, and audience engagement and interactivity. Watchity offers specific solutions for webinars and interactive events, streaming on social networks, and video recording and editing that raise the level of content and transform them into memorable experiences to awaken more emotions in the audience and reinforce brand positioning. SOCIAL VIDEO - Produce content and events for social media: - Simplicity and speed in the production and distribution of live events and audiovisual contents. - TV-like video adapted to each social network, with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Multistream across all social media accounts with adapted formats and unlimited capacity. - Generate clips from the live broadcast and easily share them without waiting for the broadcast to finish. WEBINARS & EVENTS - Create interactive and professional webinars and events: - End-to-end management of events with landing pages, registrations, email automation, interaction and reporting. - Dynamic, TV-like video with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Safe, user-friendly and interactive event room with FullHD streaming and viewng controls. - Embed code to Integrate the event room in you own website or portal and full customize it with your brand. CONTENT HUB - Record, edit and share videos for your corporate portal: - Upload your videos, add tags, categorize into collections, secure them, and publish them for your audience. - Record videos with your webcam and edit them to add intros, captions, background music, and more. - Embedable video player browser-based, with adaptive multibitrate streaming and advanced viewing controls. - Video analytics to discover and analyze all information regarding audience’s content consumption. If you want to test Watchity for free, please request a free trial at: https://www.watchity.com/try-for-free/

Website: watchity.com

