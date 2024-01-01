DesignMunk is a curated collection of the best landing page and homepage design examples to inspire web designers and marketers. The website features a wide variety of landing page designs across different industries and use cases, such as technology, business, agencies, e-commerce, finance, marketing, and more. For each featured landing page, DesignMunk provides a screenshot, the company/product name, the launch date, and some relevant category tags. The landing page examples showcase creative, conversion-focused designs with elements like hero sections, call-to-actions, product features, customer testimonials, and more. The website is curated by @tajim, who selects and showcases the top landing page inspirations on a regular basis. In addition to the featured landing pages, the site also has sections for AI design tools, design books, UX microcopy, and the ability for users to submit their own landing pages for potential inclusion.

