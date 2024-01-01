Debexpert

We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, family offices and other institutional debt buyers. On our loan marketplace they buy and sell all sorts of debt portfolios: Real Estate Notes, Auto Notes, Payday Portfolios, Installment Portfolios, Medical Debt, Commercial Notes, MCA Debt, Credit Cards Portfolios, Judgements Portfolios, Bankruptcies, Student Loans Portfolios and others.
Categories:
Finance
Other Business Finance Providers

