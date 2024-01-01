WebCatalog

Dealintent is an AI powered digital sales room software that helps sales teams create hyper personalized sales rooms that will engage buyers and increase the chances of closing deals. With Dealintent, you can use artificial intelligence to uncover buyer personality, identify high-intent deals in your pipeline and increase engagement with your buyers. If you are part of a b2b sales team, you can use Dealintent to: Enrich deals : Discover professional and personality insights about your buyers with the help of artificial intelligence. Dealintent eliminates the need to search multiple platforms like LinkedIn or the web and makes relevant buyer contact and company insights available to you in seconds. Create digital sales pitches : Dealintent replaces sales pitches sent as email attachments with branded and personalized interactive digital sales room pitches. Sales pitches shared as digital sales rooms allow sales teams to share a mutual sales action plan with buyers, track buyer activity and shares and keep in constant touch with buyer via chat, calls & meetings for better conversions. Improve forecast accuracy: Dealintent helps sales teams identify buyer intent based on buyer activity, proposal shares, completion of sales mutual action plan and more. This allows stronger sales forecasts that are based on buyer activity and engagement level.

Categories:

Business
AI Sales Assistant Software
Sales Intelligence Software
Digital Sales Room Software

