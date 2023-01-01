De Gruyter academic publishing As an independent academic publisher, we publish over 1,500 books and 16,000 journal articles every year, across 30 subject areas. This includes more than 200 books and 5,000 articles in open access. We also offer some 80 databases and online reference works, covering an extremely broad spectrum of disciplines.

Website: degruyter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to De Gruyter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.