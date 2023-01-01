Daybook
daybook.app
Daybook app is a personal diary, journal & notes app on Android, Alexa, Googe Assistant, Bixby, Web & iOS. Daybook web helps to journal experiences, thoughts & ideas on Desktop. Experience this next-level online diary in the comfort of your browser. Daybook is 'The Next Generation Journal' that safeguards your memories and helps you to reflect upon past experiences, analyze and improve yourself.
