DataSquirrel saves you time, stress, and pain when understanding data, creating clear visuals and dashboard reports. Auto-Clean. Auto-Analyse. Auto-Visualise. Auto-Repeat. It's: Quick, Easy, Guided, AI assisted and Secure. DataSquirrel is the go-to Business Intelligence platform for individuals & teams who want to make sense of any data and make decisions independently! No tech skills required to use it, or to get started. Simply upload your data and let DataSquirrel do the rest! ✓ Explore spontaneous data needs by uploading any data ✓ Auto clean for accuracy ✓ Discover patterns using AI suggested analysis ✓ No more VLookup! Combine data in one click ✓ Customise visuals as you like ✓ Download cleaned file and dashboard reports ✓ Share/Collaborate without login

Website: datasquirrel.ai

