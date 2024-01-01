Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Data Goat on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Data Goat is a Webflow-focused analytics tool accessible in Webflow Designer. It connects a Webflow site with GA4, allowing users to track outbound link clicks, site clicks, form submissions, post types, and custom events. Users can also gain insight into the standard analytics, including the number of visits, number of users, traffic source, demographics, and more.

Website: datagoat.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Data Goat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.