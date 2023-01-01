CVWarehouseis a Software as a Service provider that offers a complete e-recruitment solution. Companies use CVWarehouse to offer their candidates a clear career page with a tailored overview of their vacancies. Candidates can apply online in a discrete and 100% confidential way. In the back-end, companies use the CVWarehouse Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to follow up on the applications. The ATS allows companies to keep track of their recruitment flow on a day-to-day basis.

Website: ats.cvwarehouse.com

