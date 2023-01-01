Answer fun and easy questions that drive a huge impact! Progress through levels, unlock badges and share your achievements along the way! Your voluntary contributions make Google products better in your part of the world. Teach Google Assistant to understand the meaning better, improve Google Translate for your language and help Google Photos identify objects. These are but a few of the ever-growing and diverse types of contributions that you can make to improve Google both locally and globally.

Website: crowdsource.google.com

