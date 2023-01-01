Cropp is a clothing brand and retailer chain, owned by the LPP, that is specialized in the streetwear style of clothing. Its headquarters are located in Gdańsk, Poland. In 2021, company owned 356 stores in Europe, located in 17 countries, including 170 stores in Poland, and 186 in other countries.

Website: cropp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cropp. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.