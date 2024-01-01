CrescoData

CrescoData

CrescoData is Asia-Pacific’s leading Enterprise Commerce Automation Platform. The CrescoData Commerce Connect Platform is an Integrations Platform that maps and automates product, stock and order data between the world’s leading commerce platforms. We love solving complex Commerce data mapping and automation problems! Connect to The CrescoData Commerce-in-the-Cloud Suite to access industry-leading technology that harnesses the power of cloud AI and Machine Learning to intelligently connect, map and automate Commerce Data at scale. Start connecting Channel API’s with no coding. Remove time-consuming channel maintenance with our Channel Integration-as-a-Service (cPaaS). Ability to access over 85 pre-configured connectors via a single integration. The CrescoData Commerce Connect Platform: - Processes over 5M SKU’s a day - Processes >USD$22M orders per month - Is connected to over 85 channels - Automates over 1,500 merchants across 10 markets in 8 different languages. CrescoData was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore. The team is spread across APAC and Europe.
Categories:
Business
Multichannel Retail Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CrescoData. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

