Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authoritative data source backing up those important product decisions allowing product managers to be more confident, influence stakeholders, and lead with authority.

Website: craft.io

