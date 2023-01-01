WebCatalog
BugHerd

BugHerd

bugherd.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BugHerd on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

BugHerd is a visual bug tracking website feedback tool for web agencies, developers, and product managers that improves communication for teams.

Website: bugherd.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BugHerd. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Nootiz

Nootiz

app.nootiz.com

LiveSession

LiveSession

app.livesession.io

Pastel

Pastel

usepastel.com

Usermaven

Usermaven

app.usermaven.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

app.marker.io

Google IssueTracker

Google IssueTracker

issuetracker.google.com

Craft.io

Craft.io

app.craft.io

Superflow

Superflow

app.usesuperflow.com

Jira

Jira

atlassian.com

MindTheProduct

MindTheProduct

mindtheproduct.com

Axosoft

Axosoft

axosoft.com

Sirvez

Sirvez

app.sirvez.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy