Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Council on Foreign Relations on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is an independent, nonpartisan membership organization, think tank, and publisher dedicated to being a resource for its members, government officials, business executives, journalists, educators and students, civic and religious leaders, and other interested citizens in order to help them better understand the world and the foreign policy choices facing the United States and other countries. Founded in 1921, CFR takes no institutional positions on matters of policy.

Website: cfr.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Council on Foreign Relations. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.