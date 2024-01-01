WebCatalog

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizing and analyzing data across multiple sources. With CorralData, you can talk to your data in plain English or build stunning reporting just by connecting your data. No coding, SQL, or engineering resources required. Here’s how CorralData works: Easily connect all of your data sources using our 500+ pre-built integrations. Begin seeing stunning visualizations in pre-built reporting relevant to your company and data. Use our AI to talk to your data in plain English to see additional insights come to life and add them to your existing reporting. Leverage our on-demand human data team to dive deeper and request additional insights. The CorralData platform includes everything you need to start using data to drive results in a simple, monthly subscription—stunning data visualization tools, built-in chat, custom reporting, and access to human experts. Schedule a demo or start a free 30-day trial and see how simple and powerful AI-powered data analysis can be.

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms

