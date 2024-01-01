Cord

Cord

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: cordstudio.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cord on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

CordStudio is an online retailer that offers vintage-inspired printed clothing, premium leather goods, and accessories. Some of the key points about the company: CordStudio was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in India. They offer a wide range of products for both women and men, including dresses, tops, bottoms, co-ords, jumpsuits, bags, wallets, and belts. The clothing and accessories are designed in-house and feature a mix of vintage-inspired prints and contemporary silhouettes. CordStudio has several physical retail locations across India, including in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. They offer worldwide shipping and have a 10% discount code available for first-time customers. CordStudio seems to be a fashion brand focused on providing high-quality, stylish clothing and accessories with a vintage aesthetic. Their online and physical retail presence allows them to reach customers globally.

Website: cordstudio.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cord. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cityfurnish

Cityfurnish

cityfurnish.com

Cue

Cue

cue.com

Tata 1mg

Tata 1mg

1mg.com

Swiggy

Swiggy

swiggy.com

Bellroy

Bellroy

bellroy.com

Ferragamo

Ferragamo

ferragamo.com

Cole Haan

Cole Haan

colehaan.com

Pomelo.

Pomelo.

pomelofashion.com

ModCloth

ModCloth

modcloth.com

Fossil

Fossil

fossil.com

Smythson

Smythson

smythson.com

Aritzia

Aritzia

aritzia.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy