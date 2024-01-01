CordStudio is an online retailer that offers vintage-inspired printed clothing, premium leather goods, and accessories. Some of the key points about the company: CordStudio was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in India. They offer a wide range of products for both women and men, including dresses, tops, bottoms, co-ords, jumpsuits, bags, wallets, and belts. The clothing and accessories are designed in-house and feature a mix of vintage-inspired prints and contemporary silhouettes. CordStudio has several physical retail locations across India, including in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. They offer worldwide shipping and have a 10% discount code available for first-time customers. CordStudio seems to be a fashion brand focused on providing high-quality, stylish clothing and accessories with a vintage aesthetic. Their online and physical retail presence allows them to reach customers globally.

Website: cordstudio.com

