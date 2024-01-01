Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CoolHue on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Coolest handpicked Gradient Hues and Swatches for your next super amazing stuff. CoolHue has 60 coolest Gradients. You can also personalize the CoolHue Palette as per as your taste. CoolHue gradients palette is rendered by JSON which makes it very easy to make a subtle update anytime.

Website: webkul.github.io

