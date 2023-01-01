Columns
columns.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Columns app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
List making app for organizing your thoughts, notes, tasks, projects, watchlists and plans etc.
Website: columns.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Columns. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.