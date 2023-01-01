WebCatalog
Colossal

Colossal

thisiscolossal.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Colossal on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Art and gallery news, inspiration, modern craft, photography, and visual culture. Published daily.

Website: thisiscolossal.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Colossal. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PetaPixel

PetaPixel

petapixel.com

CreativeLive

CreativeLive

creativelive.com

This Day

This Day

web.thisday.app

Same Energy

Same Energy

same.energy

Tablet Magazine

Tablet Magazine

tabletmag.com

SaaS Interface

SaaS Interface

saasinterface.com

The Drive

The Drive

thedrive.com

Atlanta Black Star

Atlanta Black Star

atlantablackstar.com

The Point

The Point

thepointmag.com

artnet

artnet

news.artnet.com

The San Francisco Standard

The San Francisco Standard

sfstandard.com

Phaidon

Phaidon

phaidon.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy