CoinJournal is a global cryptocurrency publisher and comparison platform, publishing crypto news content and reviews in 21 languages for an annual audience of 2.8 million. CoinJournal is known for producing high quality, unbiased content on cryptocurrencies, ICOs, DeFi and blockchain technologies, with its news coverage, research and analysis cited by global media outlets like the New York Times, Business Insider, Forbes, Bloomberg, Entrepreneur.com and Techcrunch.
