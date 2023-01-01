WebCatalogWebCatalog
Cognito

Cognito

cognitoedu.org

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Cognito app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Cognito is a free learning platform that uses videos, questions and past papers to help you best prepare for exams. Content is specific to your course and covers all of GCSE Science and Maths.

Website: cognitoedu.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cognito. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Techoo

Techoo

teachoo.com

EduRev

EduRev

edurev.in

Utkarsh

Utkarsh

online.utkarsh.com

Toppr

Toppr

toppr.com

MarketMuse

MarketMuse

app.marketmuse.com

MindSmith

MindSmith

app.mindsmith.ai

Atom Learning

Atom Learning

app.atomlearning.com

Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

Seneca

Seneca

app.senecalearning.com

Chessable

Chessable

chessable.com

MathsWatch

MathsWatch

vle.mathswatch.co.uk

Abhinay Maths

Abhinay Maths

courses.abhinaymaths.in