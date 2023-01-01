Cogeco Média

The Cogeco Media app groups our 13 radio stations in one convenient application. Listen live to 98.5 in Montreal, 106.9 in Mauricie, 107.7 in Estrie and 104.7 in Outaouais; Rythme network stations in Montreal, Mauricie and Estrie, CIME in the Laurentians; CKOI and The Beat in Montreal, FM 93 and M102.9 in Quebec City. Explore quality content, relisten to our audio on demand or listen to our podcasts.

Website: 985fm.ca

