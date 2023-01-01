Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CodinGame on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

CodinGame is a challenge-based training platform for programmers where you can play with the hottest programming topics. Solve games, code AI bots, learn from your peers, have fun.

Website: codingame.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodinGame. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.