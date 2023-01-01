Learn Chess Your Way. Aimchess helps chess players like you improve faster by combining unique analytics with personalized lessons (created from your games!) to make training fun and easy. Improve your Chess with next level analysis and focused training. Say goodbye to questions like “Why am I losing?” or “What should I be working on?” Let us guide you through the next stage in your chess improvement journey! With our dedicated suite of detailed analytic tools that can connect with any of your favourite online chess platforms, like Chess.com, Chess24 or Lichess, we can develop a unique Personalized Study Plan and targeted training options based on your own games. You can progress your chess faster than ever with Aimchess.

Website: aimchess.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aimchess. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.