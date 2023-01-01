WebCatalog
Codédex

Codédex

codedex.io

Codédex is a new way to learn to code for kids and adults alike. Journey through the fantasy land of Python, HTML, CSS, or JavaScript, earn experience points (XP) to unlock new regions, and collect all the badges at your own pace. Need help? Join our community for code mentors, weekly events, and more. Start your adventure today.

Website: codedex.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Codédex. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

