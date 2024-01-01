Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CNN Türk on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Cable News Network Türk (known as CNN Türk) is a Turkish pay television news channel, launched on 11 October 1999 as the local affiliate of American channel CNN. It broadcasts exclusively for Turkey and it is owned by Demirören Group. Its headquarters are in Istanbul.

Website: cnnturk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CNN Türk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.