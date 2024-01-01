China Minsheng Bank is a national commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. It provides a wide range of financial services to individual customers, small and micro enterprise customers, corporate customers and industry customers, covering various fields such as bank cards, financial management, loans, cross-border finance, and online finance. Minsheng Bank released its annual report and ESG (environmental, social and governance) special report in 2023, showing the bank's operating conditions and fulfillment of social responsibilities. Recently, China Minsheng Bank has received many honors and recognitions, including being allowed to set up a branch in London and receiving outstanding results in the performance assessment of designated assistance from central units. Minsheng Bank actively carries out green finance and technology finance businesses, such as setting up a "green finance building" and launching carbon emission reduction loans, which reflects the bank's environmental and social responsibility. Minsheng Bank provides customers with multi-channel services, including mobile banking, WeChat banking, telephone banking, etc., to provide customers with convenient financial services.

