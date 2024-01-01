中国民生银行

中国民生银行

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: cmbc.com.cn

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for 中国民生银行 on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

China Minsheng Bank is a national commercial bank headquartered in Beijing. It provides a wide range of financial services to individual customers, small and micro enterprise customers, corporate customers and industry customers, covering various fields such as bank cards, financial management, loans, cross-border finance, and online finance. Minsheng Bank released its annual report and ESG (environmental, social and governance) special report in 2023, showing the bank's operating conditions and fulfillment of social responsibilities. Recently, China Minsheng Bank has received many honors and recognitions, including being allowed to set up a branch in London and receiving outstanding results in the performance assessment of designated assistance from central units. Minsheng Bank actively carries out green finance and technology finance businesses, such as setting up a "green finance building" and launching carbon emission reduction loans, which reflects the bank's environmental and social responsibility. Minsheng Bank provides customers with multi-channel services, including mobile banking, WeChat banking, telephone banking, etc., to provide customers with convenient financial services.

Website: cmbc.com.cn

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 中国民生银行. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

PingPong 中国

PingPong 中国

pingpongx.com

美洽

美洽

meiqia.com

CBNData

CBNData

cbndata.com

QQ邮箱

QQ邮箱

mail.qq.com

知乎

知乎

zhihu.com

环球时报

环球时报

huanqiu.com

慧聪网

慧聪网

hc360.com

乐视视频

乐视视频

le.com

Teambition

Teambition

teambition.com

51Job

51Job

51job.com

百度翻译

百度翻译

fanyi.baidu.com

东方财富

东方财富

eastmoney.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy