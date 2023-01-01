Cloudcraft
app.cloudcraft.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cloudcraft on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: cloudcraft.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cloudcraft. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
AWS Cloud9
console.aws.amazon.com
Stationhead
stationhead.com
Remotion
app.remotion.com
BiggerPockets
biggerpockets.com
Monograph
dashboard.monograph.io
LocalStack
app.localstack.cloud
Notebase
notabase.io
Octopus.do
octopus.do
ArchDaily
archdaily.com
Notabase
notabase.io
LiveScience
livescience.com
Convex
dashboard.convex.dev