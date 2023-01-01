CLIUS is a cloud-based electronic medical record for clinics (clinics without beds). A simple and easy-to-use screen design reduces the time and effort of medical treatment and improves efficiency. It is ideal not only for new openings but also for expanding branch clinics, so please try the free trial/demo experience first.

Website: clius.jp

