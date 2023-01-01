A real horse racing experience that you can never get in a game. This is a racehorse fund service that allows you to share your feelings with Banushi friends. You will receive updates on your horse's progress, and like a horse owner, you will receive a share of prize money based on race results.

Website: banusy.dmm.com

