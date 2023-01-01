Mercari is Japan's largest flea market service where anyone can easily buy and sell with peace of mind. We have many new/unused items, and you can pay by credit card, carrier payment, convenience store, or bank ATM.We have a unique system where the money is transferred to the seller after the item is delivered, so you can rest assured.

Website: jp.mercari.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to メルカリ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.