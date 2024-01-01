ClickHole

ClickHole is a satirical website that publishes articles and videos that are often absurd, ridiculous, and hilarious. The site is known for its use of headlines that are designed to be eye-catching and click-baiting, as well as its articles that are often full of puns, wordplay, and other forms of humor.

