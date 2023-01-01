Clever
clever.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Clever app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Clever is a digital learning platform for K12 schools--one friendly place for single sign-on, messaging, analytics, and more.
Website: clever.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Clever. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Languagenut
languagenut.com
BlinkLearning
blinklearning.com
TrueAccord
trueaccord.com
Respond.io
app.respond.io
EduForFun
eduforfun.com
Satchel One
satchelone.com
Suture Health
app.suturesign.com
Trengo
app.trengo.com
Veda
ingrails.com
Mode Analytics
app.mode.com
Clever Elements
sendcockpit.com
Hotmart for Contents
purchase.hotmart.com