방송을 시작하는 설렘부터 시청자와 스트리머가 만나 소통하기까지. 그 모든 순간이 즐거운 치지직에서 스트리밍이 시작됩니다. 치지직 - 다양한 스트리머들의 방송을 둘러보고 팔로우 - 마음에 드는 방송은 다시 보고 - 네이버페이로 편리하게 후원하고 적립까지 e스포츠 - LCK, 롤드컵, GSL 등 주요 경기 정보와 영상 확인 - 즐겨보는 리그들의 경기 알림도 받고 - 고화질 라이브로 함께 시청하며 응원까지 라운지 - 좋아하는 게임의 라운지에서 소통 - 네이버 게임에서 진행하는 사전예약, 이벤트 참여 - 최신 뉴스, 게임 출시 등 누구보다 빠르게 정보 공유

