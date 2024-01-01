Chordio

Chordio

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: chordio.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chordio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Generative product design assistant for product development teams. Chordio is a generative product design assistant that transforms text descriptions into designs, helping product development teams remove design bottlenecks. For example, a product manager at a tech company uses Chordio to generate and evolve three options for a new feature concept, then iterate and align with the team on the design in a single workshop instead of over multiple sessions.

Website: chordio.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chordio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Alai

Alai

getalai.com

Refabric

Refabric

refabric.com

BuildUX

BuildUX

buildux.com

MagicRoomAI

MagicRoomAI

magicroom.ai

Humanitec

Humanitec

humanitec.com

LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly

launchdarkly.com

Curious Penguins AI

Curious Penguins AI

ai.curiouspenguins.com

Thorntale

Thorntale

thorntale.com

MindSmith

MindSmith

mindsmith.ai

Olvy

Olvy

olvy.co

Galileo AI

Galileo AI

usegalileo.ai

Interplay

Interplay

interplayapp.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy