Chordio
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: chordio.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chordio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Generative product design assistant for product development teams. Chordio is a generative product design assistant that transforms text descriptions into designs, helping product development teams remove design bottlenecks. For example, a product manager at a tech company uses Chordio to generate and evolve three options for a new feature concept, then iterate and align with the team on the design in a single workshop instead of over multiple sessions.
Website: chordio.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Chordio. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.