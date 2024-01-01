Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Chordio on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Generative product design assistant for product development teams. Chordio is a generative product design assistant that transforms text descriptions into designs, helping product development teams remove design bottlenecks. For example, a product manager at a tech company uses Chordio to generate and evolve three options for a new feature concept, then iterate and align with the team on the design in a single workshop instead of over multiple sessions.

Website: chordio.com

