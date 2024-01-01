Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BuildUX on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and compare up to 10 user personas in a single view, align product teams around personas, extract insights through comparative analysis of diverse personas to make informed decisions on product feature prioritization and design.

Website: buildux.com

