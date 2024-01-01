Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Choice QR on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Choice is an all-in-one solution for communication between restaurants and their guests: QR payments, table ordering, digital menus, takeaway delivery web, table reservations, and guest CRM. We strive to become the main tool for restaurants for communication with their guests inside and outside of the restaurant. - in 25+ countries - 12500 + establishments registered - 85 + milion QR scans - 1,5+ milion orders made - 20+ milion views per year - $ 25+ milion turnover of our clients per year

Website: choiceqr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Choice QR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.