Choice QR

Choice QR

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: choiceqr.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Choice QR on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Choice is an all-in-one solution for communication between restaurants and their guests: QR payments, table ordering, digital menus, takeaway delivery web, table reservations, and guest CRM. We strive to become the main tool for restaurants for communication with their guests inside and outside of the restaurant. - in 25+ countries - 12500 + establishments registered - 85 + milion QR scans - 1,5+ milion orders made - 20+ milion views per year - $ 25+ milion turnover of our clients per year

Website: choiceqr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Choice QR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Yelp Guest Manager

Yelp Guest Manager

restaurants.yelp.com

Menurio

Menurio

menurio.com

Ordermyfood

Ordermyfood

ordermyfood.io

Foodiv

Foodiv

foodiv.com

MENU TIGER

MENU TIGER

menu.qrcode-tiger.com

Orderli

Orderli

orderli.com

Menuviel

Menuviel

menuviel.com

BistroUX

BistroUX

bistroux.com

Orders.co

Orders.co

orders.co

Guestplan

Guestplan

guestplan.com

Ytock

Ytock

ytock.com

Yelp Reservations

Yelp Reservations

yelpreservations.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy