CHOI Radio X

CHOI-FM is a French language FM radio station that broadcasts on the frequency 98.1 MHz out of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, with a talk radio format. Locally, it is known as Radio X. It has been owned by Genex Communications since July 1996.

