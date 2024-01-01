Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Catapush on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS.

Website: catapush.com

